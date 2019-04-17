× Cumberland County couple accused of stealing 4 cell phones from Walmart

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — A husband and wife are facing retail theft charges after police say they stole four cell phones valued at $1,586 from a Lower Allen Township Walmart earlier this month.

Jason Michael Dougherty, 40, and Emily Nicole Troutman, 32, were stopped by State Police on Tuesday and taken into custody on arrest warrants filed by Lower Allen Township Police on April 2.

Police say the couple entered the Capital City Mall Walmart store at about 4:10 p.m. Dougherty took four cell phones from the display case and concealed them in a backpack, which he stashed in another location. Troutman then picked up the backpack, went through the self-checkout line, and scanned it. The backpack was valued at $14.88, but Troutman had switched the price tag to a cooler worth approximately $5, police say.

Troutman then left the store carrying the backpack with the phones still inside, according to police. She got into a car driven by Dougherty, and the couple fled the scene.

After being taken into custody on Tuesday, the couple was transported to Cumberland County Prison, according to police.