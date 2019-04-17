Family & friends remember local woman killed in Tennessee mall shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY -- The family of a York County woman that was shot and killed at a mall while on vacation in Tennessee are sharing her story.

Police say 24-year-old Olivia Cunningham was killed at an outlet mall outside of Knoxville after a gunman confronted her and another man, shooting them both, then turning the gun on himself.

"She was actually outside calling her sister to say happy birthday at the time," said her husband, Caleb Cunningham.

Cunningham says he is finding it difficult coping with the loss of his wife.

"It still doesn't seem real," he said. "I just keep waiting for her to come back through the door and come in here and say hey honey how are you doing."

Co-workers at `Friendship Community` in Lancaster County, a Christian-based organization that provides services for people with disabilities, remember Olivia as a caring individual who always put others first.

"When she walked into the room those individuals just melted. They wanted her they wanted to see her," said Norm Ressler.

"She always did more than what she was expected to do, that's why this is such a tragedy because she has been ripped away from us," said Laurel Spagnolo.

Cunningham's parents, Brenda and Todd Miller say she was the same way when she was a young girl.

"Even when she was little she would go and get her little sister out of the crib because she wanted to help," said Brenda Miller, mother.

The family says they are using their faith to help them get through and forgive without holding anger.

"God commands us that we need to forgive and it's not because it commands it," said Todd Miller, father. "It's because if you don't, it's just going to eat away at you, you'll fall apart," he added.

"We have to forgive him you know, I feel bad for his family," said Caleb Cunningham. "You can't blame God for stuff like this," he added.

Cunningham says he is holding on to every memory of Olivia as tight as he can.

"She texted me and said hey I can't wait to see you tomorrow night we're going to cuddle and eat supper and watch a movie," said Cunningham.

"Hold your loved ones tight because you don't know what the next day is going to bring," he added.

Investigators are still trying to determine a motive and do not believe the shooter knew the victims.

Olivia's family says they are in the process of making funeral arrangements which are expected to be held at Community Bible Church sometime next week.

In a statement from the church -- they wrote -- quote: “Olivia Cunningham was a vibrant, Christ-centered, servant-hearted member of Community Bible Church. She was a loving leader to her 8th grade girls and faithfully committed to her Life group. Olivia will be deeply missed by all who knew her. In the midst of grieving over this tragic loss, we are rejoicing in the firm promise of eternal life through Jesus Christ and His resurrection; a hope that will carry us through.”