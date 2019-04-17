× Gettysburg man accused of making threats toward Adams County Prison, causing a lockdown

ADAMS COUNTY — A 74-year-old Adams County man was arrested Tuesday after police say he made threats toward Adams County Prison, causing the prison and the Adams County 911 center to be placed on lockdown for several hours.

Charles Gerard Aiken III, of Tyrone Township, was taken into custody and charged with terroristic threats.

His neighbor reported to police that Aiken was armed, and told her he was driving to the prison, where “there is going to be a reckoning.”

A warden at the prison told police that Aiken had a previous incident at the prison in November 2018, when he allegedly showed up dressed in a karate outfit, presented his ID, claimed to be a pastor, and became irate when told there was not a room available to meet with an inmate. After being instructed to leave, the warden told police, Aiken drove his vehicle in a circle around the parking lot several times before shouting that he loved his corrections officers and leaving.

Police say Aiken was actually a religious counselor at the time of the first incident, but was let go as a result of his actions.

When questioned by police, Aiken allegedly apologized for causing a lockdown and admitted to owning a Taurus 9mm handgun, which police later verified.

He was remanded to Adams County Prison, where bail was set at $25,000.