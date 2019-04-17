Give Local York: Local emts need your help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HELLAM TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- Give Local York, 24 hours of online giving, is in just 15 days!

A nonprofit EMS agency is asking people to consider a donation their way.

Anyone who donates $250 dollars or more to Susquehanna Valley EMS, will have his or her name on the side of the ambulance and be helping the agency buy a new one.

As we get closer to Give Local York, emts with Susquehanna Valley EMS in Hellam Township are looking back at how the non profit agency has cared for people.

"Definitely at the top for the most stressful, because there was 30-some patients at one time," explained Chris Padgett, an emt.

What Padgett is talking about is the night he responded to a deadly crash on Route 30. That was October 2017.

A young woman was killed when she went over the median, hitting a bus of Eastern York Football Players and their coaches.

"I flew forward and hit my head on the seat. And basically, everyone did. Everyone flew forward," said Donte Martin, a football player.

"The glass kind of went all over our coaches and the trainer was pretty shook," said Drake Brown, a football player.

"We couldn't get out of the bus the normal way you would get out of the bus because it was so compacted, so messed up. We had to crawl out of the windows on the side," said Martin.

That was just one call, one night. According to emts, simply putting the key into the ignition is costly.

"It's approximately $500 or the truck to start to go out the door," added Padgett.

That's why Susquehanna Valley EMS is asking people to give; donations will go towards emts and paramedics' training, equipment, and ensure patients in York County continue to have around the clock care in their backyards.

"We're right here in your community. If we weren't here, the next closest EMS agency is 6-8 miles away, which could even be a longer extended time," said Padgett.

Over the years, Susquehanna valley EMS has served more than 500,000 people throughout the area.

