Groundbreaking set for new building at Penn State York

YORK COUNTY — A groundbreaking ceremony will take place Wednesday to signal the start of a construction project to build the Graham Center for Innovation and Collaboration at Penn State York.

Members of the community are invited to attend the groundbreaking at 1:00 P.M. on the hillside between the Pullo Family Performing Arts Center and the Main Classroom Building.

The 7,945-square-foot, two-story building incorporates an open-concept floor plan to provide flexible space that can accommodate smaller collaborative student group work, individual mentoring sessions, and formal classes or lectures, as well as large events and presentations.

The total project budget, including furniture, fixtures and equipment, is approximately $5 million, and is expected to be completed by summer 2020.