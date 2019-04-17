Harrisburg Police investigating home-invasion robbery

HARRISBURG — Police in Harrisburg are investigating a home-invasion robbery that occurred Wednesday morning on the 2000 block of Greenwood Street.

The incident occurred around 9:24 a.m., Harrisburg Police say.

A female victim reported two men forced their way into her home and threatened her with a firearm. The victim managed to escape and call police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at (717) 558-6900.

