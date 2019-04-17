H&M children’s bathrobes recalled due to violation of the flammability standard for children’s sleepwear

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of approximately 980 children’s bathrobes due to a violation of the flammability standard for children’s sleepwear.

Description: This recall involves H&M children’s hooded bathrobes. The affected robes come in two styles, both are 100% cotton. The first style comes in gray with the inside lining in either white and pink or white and blue. The robe comes in sizes for 6 months to 3 years old and has a button closure on the right-hand side of the chest. The second style comes in sizes for 6-12 months, is white with an embroidered cat’s face on the hood, two ears attached to the top, and a belt.

Hazard: The children’s hooded bathrobes fail to meet the flammability standard for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Incidents/Injuries: None Reported.

Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the bathrobes and contact H&M for a full refund and a $20 gift card. H&M is contacting all purchasers directly.

Sold At: Online at http://www.hm.com between October 2018 through March 2019 for between $25 and $30.

Source: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission