Is Drake cursing soccer players?

His album “Scorpion” smashed records last year, but more recently rapper Drake is said to be bringing a poisonous touch to football clubs around the world.

The Canadian artist has repeatedly posed for photos with footballers, only for their team to go on and lose in the near future.

“All Roma players banned from taking photos with Drake until the end of the season,” AS Roma jokingly tweeted in response to the emerging trend.

This most recent example manifested itself as a 5-1 loss for French side Paris Saint-Germain the day after defender Layvin Kurzawa posed for a picture with the rapper. Kurzawa came off the bench to play a part in PSG’s defeat to Lille — its biggest league loss for nearly 20 years.

Drake has “cursed” a number of players while touring Europe on his “The Assassination Vacation” tour.

Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang attended a Drake concert at The O2 in London three days before his side lost its Premier League game against Everton.

Manchester United also became a victim of the rapper’s hoodoo, losing to Wolves in the FA Cup shortly after Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba posed for pictures with Drake.

And they weren’t the only players in Manchester to be tainted with bad luck.

Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero gifted Drake with one of his shirts when the pair met in March, and last week the Argentine striker missed a decisive penalty in City’s Champions League quarterfinal against Tottenham.

Drake also posed with Dortmund’s young English star Jadon Sancho last month, weeks before the Bundesliga side lost 5-0 to rival Bayern Munich.

It’s not just football players who are believed to suffer a downturn in fortunes after meeting the rapper.

UFC’s Conor McGregor lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov after he hung out with Drake before the high-profile fight, and some have made the connection between the Toronto Raptors failing to maximize their potential in the NBA Playoffs in recent years with the rapper’s longtime support of the Canadian outfit.

It looks like sports stars are going to be wary about calling Drake on their cellphones now …