Lancaster Barnstormers prepare for FanFest, Opening Day

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Opening Day is right around the corner for the Lancaster Barnstormers, but that isn’t the only major event leading up to the start of the season.

Community Services Group is hosting its second annual Be The Difference 5K in partnership with the Barnstormers.

To talk about all the events leading up to the start of the season, John Erisman from the Lancaster Barnstormers, and Elspeth Moffatt from Community Services Group, stopped by the set of FOX43 Morning News to offer more.

For more information on all the events, you can check out the Barnstormers’ Facebook page here.

