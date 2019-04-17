× Lancaster man accused of assaulting woman, barricading himself in home

LANCASTER — The Lancaster County Special Emergency Response Team was called to the location of a reported domestic assault after the suspect barricaded himself inside the home, according to Lancaster Police.

Santos Maldonado, 25, of Greenland Drive, was taken into custody by police, with the assistance of SERT officers, following a standoff at about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, police say.

Maldonado is accused of assaulting a woman at the home. He also allegedly broke her cell phone and blocked the door, preventing her from escaping.

He was charged with simple assault and unlawful restraint in the incident, according to police. Maldonado was taken to Central Booking for arraignment and sent to Lancaster County Prison. Bail was set at $25,000.