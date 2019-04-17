× Lancaster man charged in connection to 2018 crash that killed Reading firefighter

BERKS COUNTY — A Lancaster County man has been charged with homicide by vehicle and other offenses stemming from a 2018 crash that killed a Reading firefighter.

Miguel Mejia, 59, of Lancaster, was arrested Wednesday, according to the Berks County District Attorney’s Office. He is also charged with aggravated assault by vehicle, recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving, careless driving resulting in death, driving at unsafe speed, and driving on the right side of roadway for his actions in a May 25 crash that occurred on Maidencreek Road.

According to police, Mejia’s 2010 Mercedes-Benz SUV was traveling north on Maidencreek Road at approximately 4 p.m. when the crash occurred. The Northern Berks County Regional Police Department and the Berks County Crash Reconstruction Task Force determined his vehicle was traveling 70 mph in a 45 mph zone when it went airborne after cresting a hill.

Mejia’s vehicle then struck a 2006 Jeep Commander SUV, operated by Christoper Blackwell, and a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle, operated by Erik Hirner.

Hirner succumbed to his injuries two days later at an area hospital, according to police.

The Reading Eagle reports Hirner was a member of the Reading Fire Department.