× Mechanicsburg man accused of possessing more than 600 files of child pornography

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — A 20-year-old Mechanicsburg man has been charged with 204 felonies after police say they found more than 600 computer files containing child pornography in his possession .

Eoin M. Radabaugh allegedly admitted to downloading and possessing the files, according to a criminal complaint affidavit filed by Mechanicsburg Police. He was charged after an online investigation that began in December 2017, carried out by Lower Allen Township Police, the criminal complaint states.

Officers for the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force discovered suspected child pornography being shared online through a computer with a local IP address. A detective who downloaded and viewed three of the files determined they contained “child exploitive material,” the criminal complaint states.

Police traced the computer address to a home in Mechanicsburg, where Radabaugh lived.

Officers served a search warrant at the home in February 2018. Radabaugh allegedly admitted to possessing the files, which contained “images and videos of children under the age of 18 involved in sexual activity,” the complaint states.

Police discovered more than 500 images and 100 video files containing child porn on electronic items taken from the home, the complaint states.