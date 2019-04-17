× Mechanicsburg man facing charges after DUI with children in vehicle

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A Mechanicsburg man is facing charges after driving under the influence with two children in the back of his vehicle.

Michael Howard, 41, is facing DUI and endangering the welfare of a child charges for the incident.

On April 7 around 12:10 p.m., police received information about a possible DUI driver.

After an investigation, police found that Howard was found to be driving under the influence with two children in the back seat of his vehicle.

Howard was arrested and taken to Cumberland County Prison for processing and arraignment.