PHILADELPHIA– For the first time in 30 years, the MLB All-Star Game and Home Run Derby will be coming to Philadelphia.

The announcement was made at a press conference at Independence Hall at 2 p.m. with MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, and a number of current and former Phillies in attendance:

While the game won’t be coming to Philadelphia for another 7 years, the timing of the festivities will coincide with the United States’ 250th birthday.