Mostly quiet mid-week, thunderstorms coming to finish the work week

A STRAY SHOWER: Temperatures are slow to rise throughout the day with widespread cloud cover taking over the area. A stray shower across the area will be possible, with many locations staying dry. Highs near 60-degrees by dinnertime. After a morning low near 50-degrees, afternoon temperatures with clearing skies Thursday afternoon climb into the 70s with a few showers possible.

THUNDERSTORMS TO COME: A widespread chance of showers and thunderstorms moves in Friday afternoon. Highs in the low-to-mid 70s will be the norm ahead of the main line of showers and storms starting in the mid-afternoon and persisting well into the evening. The severe threat is low at this time, but something we’re keeping an eye on. Stay tuned for updates as showers become more spotty heading into Saturday morning.

EASTER WEEKEND: Even with drying conditions, off-and-on showers will be likely for most of Easter Weekend. Don’t change any plans. This will not be a washout by any means. However, keep the umbrella handy all weekend long. Afternoon temperatures reach the mid-to-upper 60s for Saturday with slightly cooler high temperatures Easter Sunday.

Have a great one! Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather Team all week long.

-Meteorologist Bradon Long