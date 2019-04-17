Multiple shower chances in the days ahead, plus unseasonably warm temperatures!

WARMING TEMPERATURES: The next week will mainly feature temperatures on the warmer side of what is average for this time of year. A ridging pattern in the upper levels of the atmosphere will favor southerly flow, allowing for warmer temperatures. At the surface, a warm front will lift north through the commonwealth and into New York State. Southerly winds will take over and with some clearing as far as cloud cover goes, we should easily be able to climb into the low to mid 70s for highs Thursday! One model is hinting at the fact that the warm front may get hung up just off to our south and west, if that solution does verify temperatures will likely be stuck in the upper 60s to about 70 degrees. Easterly winds will keep cloud cover lingering if the warm front does not cross through.

WET EASTER WEEKEND: Unfortunately we are tracking out multiple rain chances all the way through Easter weekend. Minor rain chances for both tonight and Thursday as a few stray showers may clip the region. A strong area of low pressure will track east bringing showers and thunderstorms our way for Friday. While our threat of severe weather looks to remain low Friday, the threat of flooding will be the main concern. Given the copious amounts of rain we’ve received over the last week, and the potential for another 1.00″ to 1.5″, we will definitely be watching the potential for flooding. We are under a slight risk for flooding Friday, issued by the Weather Prediction Center. Showers look to linger into the overnight period Friday into Saturday and dry up for a brief period of time Saturday afternoon. More rain joins us by Saturday night and continues into the morning hours of Easter Sunday.

ABOVE AVERAGE TEMPS: The Climate Prediction Center keeps us in a good chance for above average temperatures beyond the 7-day forecast. This appears to be thanks to the strong ridging pattern as indicated by multiple models. Strong southerly flow keeps our temperatures in the 70s for both Monday and Tuesday. Continued chance for thunderstorms as well given the ample amount of moisture in the atmosphere and higher dew points.

– Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann