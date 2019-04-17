× Penguins swept out of the first round of the NHL Playoffs by Islanders

PITTSBURGH– The Pittsburgh Penguins’ stay in the playoffs didn’t last very long.

The team was swept out of the first round 4-0, with the final defeat coming at the hands of the New York Islanders on Tuesday night.

Pittsburgh was never really in the series, dropping Game One on the road by a score of 4-3, and going down 2-0 by losing Game Two 3-1.

Even returning to home ice didn’t help the Penguins, who dropped Games Three & Four in short order.

Despite the disappointing playoff performance, the Penguins will still be able to say they have won two of the last four Stanley Cups.