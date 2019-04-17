× Penn State QB Tommy Stevens enters NCAA transfer portal, reports say

UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State quarterback Tommy Stevens has entered the NCAA transfer portal, allowing the fifth-year senior to explore the possibility of playing for another school in his final college season, according to several media outlets, including Pennlive.

The transfer portal was established last year after the NCAA altered its rules regarding player movement. Players who enter the portal are added to a searchable database that college coaches and administrators can access.

As a graduate transfer candidate, Stevens would be eligible to play for a new school immediately.

Pennlive reports Stevens was limited during the Nittany Lions’ spring practice as he recovered from an injury he suffered last December. Redshirt sophomore Sean Clifford took most of the practice reps.

Stevens and Clifford were considered the top candidates to replace graduated starter Trace McSorley.

In last Saturday’s Blue-White Game, Clifford completed completed 11-of-19 passes for 118 yards and a touchdown, while redshirt freshman Will Levis completed 4-of-7 attempts for 86 yards and a score for the Blue team.