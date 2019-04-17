× Phillies option Nick Pivetta, recall Jerad Eickhoff

PHILADELPHIA– The Phillies have demoted one of the team’s struggling starters to the minor leagues.

The team has announced the move to option P Nick Pivetta to AAA and replace him with P Jerad Eickhoff in the rotation.

Pivetta, 26, has a 8.35 ERA through 4 starts to begin the season.

He’s given up 5 home runs, and a National League-leading 17 earned runs.

Pivetta’s performance comes on the heels of a season where he started 32 games to the tune of a 4.77 ERA.

Now, the team will turn to Eickhoff, who was injured for most of the 2018 season, and was getting some innings in the minor leagues to stretch him out.

In his last extended action in 2017, Eickhoff, 28, started 24 games for the Phillies with a 4.71 ERA.