Police announce detours for Yorktown Road construction

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Police have announced detours to go along with the planned construction on Yorktown Road.

The construction will begin at the intersection with Route 177 and Wyndamere Road on April 22.

Yorktown Road will be closed at that intersection for at least two months, while Wyndamere Road and Industrial Drive will remain open.

Police ask that you allow for extra travel time if you commute through this area.

Officials have announced the following planned detours:

SR-177/Wyndamere Road – Including Industrial Dr. (Fed Ex, Amazon, Etc.)

Northbound drivers will take exit 35, turn right at the end of the ramp and then right on to SR 177 to get to the Industrial Drive intersection.

Southbound drivers will take exit 33, turn right and then left to get on I-83 North and take exit 35 as listed above.

Yorktown Road (Summit Rest., Magisterial District Justice Scott Gross, Red Cedar Family Practice)

Northbound drivers can access Yorktown Road by using I-83 North, exit 36, Fishing Creek Road, turning left and then right, following the signs to I-83 South and take exit 35.

Southbound drivers will simply take exit 35.