× Police seek sticky-fingered thief accused of stealing 25 containers of roofing adhesive in Mechanicsburg

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Police in Lower Allen Township are looking for a sticky-fingered thief who stole 25 containers of Carlisle Bonding Adhesive from a roofing project on the 4900 block of Louise Drive in Mechanicsburg.

Lower Allen Township Police say the suspect or suspects used a ladder to access the roof, and parked their vehicle in a grassy area nearby. The suspects also damaged containers of primer by throwing them off the roof.

The incident occurred overnight.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Lower Allen Township Police at (717) 975-7575.