Police: Woman melts down over chocolate ice cream, takes bat to restaurant windows

ST. LOUIS – Police are searching for a woman accused of bashing out the windows of a St. Louis restaurant after learning there was no more chocolate ice cream.

The ice cream-related meltdown happened around 2:25 a.m. at a Rally’s restaurant in the city’s Central West End neighborhood March 27, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

When restaurant workers told the woman they only had vanilla left, she allegedly spat on them and then “used an aluminum baseball bat to break the glass windows of the business and threatened the victims,” according to a police summary obtained by The Smoking Gun.

The unidentified suspect drove away in a gray SUV, according to the summary.

None of the workers were hurt in the incident.