Portable mini heaters recalled due to fire and burn hazards

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of approximately 20,000 portable mini heaters due to fire and burn hazards.

Description: This recall involves Heat Hero portable mini heaters. The 350W plug-in ceramic space heaters are black and measure about 10 inches tall and 5 inches wide. They have at the top an LED digital screen that displays the temperature and four control buttons, a front grill, a red on/off button on the right side, a three-prong plug on the back and a vent on the bottom. The Heat Hero logo is printed on the product packaging.

Hazard: The heater can overheat, smoke and catch fire, posing fire and burn hazards.

Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received 117 reports of the heater overheating, including 47 units smoking and 10 catching on fire, two resulting in property damage. No injuries have been reported.

Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled heaters and contact Heat Hero for a free replacement unit, including shipping. Heat Hero is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Sold At: Online at Shop.buyheathero.com from October 2018 through March 2019 for between $35 and $45.

Source: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission