Portable mini heaters recalled due to fire and burn hazards

Posted 2:37 PM, April 17, 2019, by

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of approximately 20,000 portable mini heaters due to fire and burn hazards.

Description: This recall involves Heat Hero portable mini heaters. The 350W plug-in ceramic space heaters are black and measure about 10 inches tall and 5 inches wide. They have at the top an LED digital screen that displays the temperature and four control buttons, a front grill, a red on/off button on the right side, a three-prong plug on the back and a vent on the bottom. The Heat Hero logo is printed on the product packaging.

Hazard: The heater can overheat, smoke and catch fire, posing fire and burn hazards.

Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received 117 reports of the heater overheating, including 47 units smoking and 10 catching on fire, two resulting in property damage. No injuries have been reported.

Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled heaters and contact Heat Hero for a free replacement unit, including shipping. Heat Hero is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Sold At: Online at Shop.buyheathero.com from October 2018 through March 2019 for between $35 and $45.

Source:  U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

