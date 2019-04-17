× Reports: Eagles host Redskins in 2019 NFL opener; Steelers visit Patriots

PHILADELPHIA — The 2019 NFL schedule will be officially released tonight, but one media outlet is reporting the Philadlephia Eagles already know who they’re facing in Week 1 — the Washington Redskins.

The Philadephia Inquirer is reporting the Eagles will host the Redskins in their season opener, then travel to Atlanta to take on the Falcons in Week 2.

Meanwhile, Jeff Howe, the New England Patriots’ beat reporter for The Athletic, reports the Pats will open at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football.

Pats open at home against the Steelers on Sunday Night Football. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) April 17, 2019

There was no immediate word on who the Baltimore Ravens will be facing in Week 1, but FOX43 will update this story as more information becomes available.

The NFL schedule will be officially be released in a two-hour special tonight on ESPN.