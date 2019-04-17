× Rocky Mountain High: For one day only, Carl’s Jr. will sell a CBD-infused burger at Denver location

DENVER — Carl’s Jr. is reportedly about to test a CBD-infused burger at a Denver location.

Coincidentally, the test date is Saturday — April 20th.

The Rocky Mountain High: Cheeseburger Delight will cost $4.20, and features two beef patties, pickled jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, waffle fries, and about five milligrams of cannabinoid oil, which is extracted from hemp plants, according to CNBC.

The burgers will only be available at one restaurant location nationwide, CNBC says.

Proponents claim that CBD, a non-psychoactive compound found in hemp and marijuana, can help with anxiety and pain relief, among other ailments, although little scientific research has been done to back up those assertions.

While it is derived from hemp, CBD oil does not contain enough THC to get its users “high.”

But Carl’s Jr. is clearly nodding to its Colorado audience with its references to 4/20, the official day of cannabis fans.

Colorado was the first state to legalize recreational use of marijuana in 2012. Legal marijuana sales began there on Jan. 1, 2014.

Most products that contain CBD became legal in December when President Donald Trump signed the farm bill, according to CNBC. However, chefs eager to cook with the ingredient have had to operate under the radar because the Food and Drug Administration prohibits adding CBD to food and beverages. The agency will hold its first public hearing next month to decide how it will regulate CBD.