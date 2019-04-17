× State Police: Lebanon County man escaped from corrections center in Berks County

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — A Lebanon County man escaped from a corrections center in Berks County, according to State Police.

State Police say 29-year-old Alan Winstead was being held at the Wernersville Community Corrections Center during the time of his escape.

An investigation revealed that he failed to report for his parole-mandated check-in and urinalysis at the facility Tuesday afternoon.

A warrant has been issued for Winstead’s arrest. He faces a charge of escape.