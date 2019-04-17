× York County woman faces drug charges after police raid on her home

YORK COUNTY — A 38-year-old Red Lion woman is facing drug charges after police raided her home earlier this year and found heroin in a bedroom and marijuana plants stashed in her basement.

Kristen Lee Smith, of the 100 block of Linden Avenue, is charged with manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and criminal conspiracy, according to Springettsbury Township Police. She was arrested Tuesday, although the raid of her home occurred on Jan. 25, police say.

Police obtained a search warrant for Smith’s home on Jan. 24 after an investigation, and served it on Jan. 25, according to the criminal complaint affidavit. Officers found Smith, two men, and several children inside the home, the complaint states.

The suspected heroin was discovered in a second-floor bedroom, hidden inside a purse, police say. Officers recovered 12 suspected heroin capsules and several empty capsules, according to the criminal complaint.

The marijuana plants were found in the basement, along with one of the males in the home, according to police. The male was 17 years old, and his mother was called to take custody of him, police say.

The second male told police Smith obtains the heroin in Baltimore and brings it back to sell to other people, according to the complaint.

Smith admitted in a written statement to traveling to Baltimore to get 10-12 capsules of heroin to sell, police say.