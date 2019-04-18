× 9 previously deported illegal immigrants indicted for reentry were found in PA

HARRISBURG — Nine previously deported illegal immigrants were indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury for illegal reentry into the United States, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

These matters arose in counties throughout the District including Dauphin, Franklin, Lackawanna, and York.

They include:

Victor Espanol-Ahuacatitan, 35, of Mexico, was previously deported from the United States to Mexico in April 2013. He is alleged to have illegally reentered the United States sometime after April 2013, and was found in the United States in Harrisburg, Dauphin County, Pennsylvania after eluding examination or inspection by immigration officers.

Diego Us-Tum, 29, of Guatemala, was previously deported from the United States to Guatemala in October 2006. He is alleged to have illegally reentered the United States sometime after October 2006 and was found in the United States in Greencastle, Franklin County, Pennsylvania after eluding examination or inspection by immigration officers.

Marvin Marroquin Garcia-Gomez, age 22, of Guatemala, was previously deported from the United States to Guatemala in February 2015. He is alleged to have illegally reentered the United States sometime after February 2015 and was found in the United States in Greencastle, Franklin County, Pennsylvania after eluding examination or inspection by immigration officers.

Victor Alfonso Morales-Sanchez, 28, of Guatemala, was previously deported from the United States to Guatemala in March 2017. He is alleged to have illegally reentered the United States sometime after March 2017 and was found in the United States in Greencastle, Franklin County, Pennsylvania after eluding examination or inspection by immigration officers.

Manuel Alejandro Velasco-Rosales, 32, of Mexico, was previously deported from the United States to Mexico in September 2011. He is alleged to have illegally reentered the United States sometime after September 2011 and was found in the United States in Franklin County, Pennsylvania after eluding examination or inspection by immigration officers.

Virgilio Orellana-Rivas, age 40, of Honduras, was previously deported from the United States to Honduras in November 2000. He is alleged to have illegally reentered the United States again sometime after November 2000 and was found in the United States in Franklin County, Pennsylvania after eluding examination or inspection by immigration officers.

Serafin Mendoza-Torres, 27, of Mexico, was previously deported from the United States to Mexico in July 2016. He is alleged to have illegally reentered the United States sometime after July 2016 and was found in the United States in Dallastown, York County, Pennsylvania after eluding examination or inspection by immigration officers.

Javier Hernandez-Zuniga, 42, of Mexico, was previously deported from the United States to Mexico in December 2009. He is alleged to have illegally reentered the United States sometime after December 2009 and was found in the United States in Dallastown, York County, Pennsylvania after eluding examination or inspection by immigration officers.

Mauro Camacho-Lopez, 41, of Mexico, was previously deported from the United States to Mexico in April 2007. He is alleged to have illegally reentered the United States sometime after April 2007 and was found in the United States in Scranton, Lackawanna County, Pennsylvania after eluding examination or inspection by immigration officers.

These cases were investigated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO). Assistant United States Attorney Joanne Hoffman is prosecuting the cases.

Source: United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania