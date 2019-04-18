× Arrest warrant issued for waitress who stole patron’s wallet, used credit cards in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A woman is wanted after stealing a patron’s wallet, whom she had served as a waitress, and using credit cards at various locations.

Taraya Parrish, 25, is facing theft charges for the incident.

On December 3, 2018 around 11:45 a.m., police received a report of a stolen wallet.

The victim reported leaving his jacket at the Dave & Buster’s location in the Capital City Mall on December 2.

The victim said that his jacket contained his wallet and credit cards, but when he returned to Dave & Buster’s to search for his wallet, he was only met with his coat.

Parrish, who was working when the victim was originally served and returned looking for his possessions, told the victim that she had found a coat, but didn’t find a wallet with it.

A review of surveillance footage showed that Parrish picked up the jacket, and walked through the kitchen to the dining room with the jacket in hand.

Then, Parrish is seen opening a wallet and looking through it before concealing it in her apron.

Eventually, Parrish makes her way to the coat room, where she hung up the jacket.

It was found that the victim’s credit cards were then used at various locations.

Now, there is a warrant for Parrish’s arrest.