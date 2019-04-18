× Canopy beds recalled due to injury hazard

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of about 2,900 canopy beds. The bed’s horizontal canopy rails can detach and fall, posing an injury hazard, according to the CPSC.

Description: This recall involves RH Callum canopy wooden beds. They were sold in (washed) black, (sandwashed) grey and (weathered) white and in twin, full and queen sizes and with or without a headboard and storage drawers. Restoration Hardware and Made in Vietnam are printed on a green label located on the bed’s bottom inside frame. SKU number 104884, 106482, 107167, 107608, 107928, 107932, 107935 or 111553 is printed on the product’s receipt. The receipt SKU number is different from the SKU number on the product label.

Remedy: Consumers should stop using the recalled beds until the canopy has been removed. Consumers should contact RH to schedule a free in-home inspection and repair. The firm is notifying all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries: RH has received 29 reports of the bed’s rails detaching and falling unexpectedly. No injuries have been reported.

Sold Exclusively At: RH Baby & Child, RH Teen stores and warehouse sales nationwide and online at www.rhbabyandchild.com and www.rhteen.com from April 2014 through November 2018 and at RH outlets from April 2014 through February 2019 for between $415 and $2,400.

Source: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission