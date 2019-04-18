CENTER STAGE: Tackling the stereotypes with comedy in “Avenue Q” at Theatre Harrisburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Packed with heart, the musical comedy with three Tony Awards is not the puppet show you want your children to attend.

It's tackles stereotypes with blunt comedy through the story of a group of friends in an apartment building. An audience favorite because of its unique storytelling, the puppetry enables the audience to both disconnect with the hard topics, while being able to laugh and learn from the overall plot.

Performances run from April 26th-May 12th at the Whitaker Center. You can find more information on Theatre Harrisburg's website.