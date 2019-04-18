× Children’s loungewear sets recalled due to burn hazard

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall for some children’s loungewear sets over a risk of burn injuries to children.

Description: This recall involves Go Couture children’s loungewear sets. The sets are made of 47% polyester, 47% rayon and 6% spandex blended knit with a long-sleeve top and pant set. The long-sleeve top has a Henley neckline. The pants have an elastic waist band and a ribbed cuff at the ankle. The loungewear sets were available in pink and blue and sold in children’s sizes 12 months to 12 years. “GoCotureKids” is printed inside the garment on the neck label.

Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled loungewear and contact Go Couture for a full refund.

Sold At: Uname it, Pajama Mama, Blew Boutique and other children’s stores nationwide and online at gocouturekids.com from August 2016 through November 2018 for $38.

Source: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission