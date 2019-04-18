Clouds are slow to break on Thursday, with some late day sunshine warming temperatures into the 70s

WARMER WITH STORM CHANCES: A warm front draped across Central PA keeps clouds in place Thursday morning, with a few light showers too. The umbrella is needed once again to start the early morning, with mild temperatures to start. They are in the lower 50s. Plenty of clouds linger through the morning and into the afternoon. However, as the warm front lifts north of the region, clouds start to break during the late afternoon. This should be enough to boost temperatures into the 70s, but timing is everything! If the clouds stick around longer, especially northeast, temperatures could stay stuck in the upper 60s. It’s a bit breezy as winds shift more to the south. Skies are partly clear to mostly cloudy through the overnight period. Expect lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s, making for a warmer night. Friday brings the next cold front, and therefore the chance for showers and thunderstorms. This threat is during the afternoon, primarily the latter half. There is a severe weather threat, with heavy downpours that can lead to flooding and damaging winds as the primary threats. There is a small hail and tornado threat. Heavy showers and storms continue through the night, but they should slowly fade late. Expect overnight lows in the 60s.

EASTER WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The shower chances continue through the Easter holiday weekend, but there should also be dry time as well. The chance for a few showers lingers through much of Saturday. However, there should also be some breaks of sunshine during the afternoon. Temperatures come down a bit, with readings in the middle 60s to near 70 degrees. Easter Sunday still brings the chance for a few showers. Expect temperatures continue to lower, with afternoon highs in upper 50s to lower 60s.

WARMING NEXT WEEK: Conditions start to turn around on Monday. There’s a fair amount of sunshine, but it mixes with clouds during the afternoon. Temperatures reach the upper 60s to lower 70s. Much of the day is dry, but a late day shower could try to sneak into portions of Central PA as we watch the positioning of a nearby warm front. This next system brings a better chance for some showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday. Temperatures could come down a couple of degrees depending on the positioning of the warm front, along with shower and thunderstorm timing. Wednesday looks much drier. There’s a small chance for a light shower or two. Temperatures fall back into the middle to upper 60s.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a great Thursday!