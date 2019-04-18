× Two people injured after fire at Soap Stone Sawmill in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Two people have been injured after a fire at Soap Stone Sawmill.

Emergency personnel was dispatched to the 300 block of Little Britain Church Road in Fulton Township before 7:30 a.m. for a report of smoke from a fire.

Two burn victims refused treatment, but there is no word on if any other injuries have been suffered or the extent of any damage yet.

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the scene, and we will provide updates as they become available.