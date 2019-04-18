× Director of Perry County Family Center indicted; accused of embezzling over $220,000

PERRY COUNTY — The director of the Perry County Family Center has been indicted by a federal grand jury for embezzlement of funds, according to U.S. Attorney David J. Freed.

Shelly A. Dreyer-Aurila, 53, of New Bloomfield, was indicted Wednesday, Freed said in a press release.

The indictment alleges that between 2010 and 2017, Dreyer-Aurila, embezzled more than $220,000 in funds for her own personal use.

The Family Center, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, annually receives more than $10,000 in federal grants from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Human Services to fund programs like its Maternal, Infant & Early Childhood Home Visiting program and its Child Abuse Prevention program, Freed said.

The case was investigated by the Pennsylvania Department of State, Bureau of Enforcement and Investigation, Chriatable Investigation Unit.

Assistant U.S. Attorney James T. Clancy is prosecuting the case.

The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is 10 years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine, Freed said.