Flames destroy Amish-owned sawmill in Lancaster County

FULTON TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. -- A fire destroyed an Amish-owned sawmill in Lancaster County.

It sparked this morning at Soap Stone Sawmill in Fulton Township.

FOX43 could see family, friends, and neighbors cleaning up the mess.

The building where employees once worked was engulfed in flames around 7 Thursday morning.

Firefighters walked into waves of smoke.

“Anytime it’s at this point it burns down like this, it’s a pretty significant fire," said Chief Philip Smith, Robert Fulton Fire Company.

Firefighters fought the flames from above and below.

“It probably took close to an hour and a half before we got it under control," added Smith.

While battling the fire, Smith says the building collapsed.

Firefighters put out hot spots under the rubble for hours.

"We do know know there was two burn victims, minor burns, that refused transport to the hospital," said Smith.

The chief says finding a water source in a rural area can be challenging so crews got creative.

“We did have a pond close by, but it was more difficult to get to that pond, so we went to a little further sight to draft out of the creek," he said.