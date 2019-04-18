× Franklin County representatives condemn Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s upcoming ‘listening tour’ stop

HARRISBURG – The Franklin County delegation to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives issued a statement Thursday after declining to participate in Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s “listening tour” stop in Franklin County.

Over the last several weeks, Fetterman has been stopping in every Pennsylvania county to hear residents’ thoughts on the potential legalization of marijuana.

His stop in Franklin County is scheduled for May 2.

In a statement released Thursday afternoon, Republican Reps. John Hershey (82); Rob Kauffman (89); Paul Schemel (90), and Jesse Topper (78) wrote: