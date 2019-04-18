Get your Easter baskets ready with chocolate from Miesse Candies in Lancaster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Pa. -- Easter Sunday is quickly approaching, and Miesse Candies is busy at work making thousands of chocolate bunnies and eggs for your Easter baskets.

Owner, Tracy Artus says their bite size eggs and variety of chocolate bunnies -- are their top sellers.

She says they always make a large supply for the holidays but once they run out, that's it! She encourages you to call and place an order to guarantee that you'll get what you want.

They are open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m., until 5:00 p.m., and on Sunday from 12:00 p.m., until 5:00 p.m.

If your really love chocolate and their standard size chocolate bunnies aren't enough, you can purchase their three-in-a-half chocolate bunny. They call him Brigham, and he weighs roughly 35 pounds!

Miesse Candies is located at 118 N Water Street in Lancaster. For more information you can visit their website.