Lancaster man arrested after allegedly leading police on foot chase through woods

LANCASTER — A 20-year-old Lancaster man wanted on an outstanding felony warrant and a parole violation was arrested Monday after leading a Lancaster Police officer on a foot chase through a wooded area near Lancaster County Central Park.

Christopher Franco-Robles was wanted by State Parole and had an outstanding felony warrant for delivery of heroin and criminal use of a communications facility, Lancaster Police say.

He was spotted at a car wash on the 900 block of South Duke Street at 2:51 p.m., police say.

An officer arrived on scene and spoke to Franco-Robles, confirming his identity, and then informed Franco-Robles he was under arrest on the outstanding warrants.

Franco-Robles fled on foot, police say. The officer attempted to use a Taser device to subdue Franco-Robles, but both probes did not make contact with the suspect, and it was not effective.

Police say the officer chased Franco-Robles through a wooded area behind the car wash, toward Lancaster County Central Park. Franco-Robles ignored the officer’s commands to stop, continuing to flee, according to police. Both Franco-Robles and the officer fell while running downhill through the overgrowth, police say.

Eventually, police say, Franco-Robles stopped running, surrendered, and was taken into custody. During the chase, Franco-Robles ran out of his shoes and complained about pain to his feet, according to police. The officer also sustained a broken left hand as a result of a fall during the chase, and will require surgery to repair the damaged bone, police say.

Franco-Robles was treated by EMS, released, and transported to the Lancaster Police Station for processing.

He was later arraigned on the complaint and committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail.