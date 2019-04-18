Lawmakers push for less distracted driving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County -- It’s as simple as hitting the don’t disturb or downloading an app on your phone that disables incoming calls, texts or emails while driving.

“Until Alicia died, I did not know the severity of the consequences of what could happen with any form of a distraction and unfortunately it took losing my daughter to realize," said Jodi Bales, mother of daughter killed by distracted driver.

Just over three years, Jodi Bales of Enola, received a phone call that no parent ever wants to hear. Her daughter Alicia killed by a distracted driver.

“I don’t want to see another family go through the pain that we endure a pain that, as parents, will carry to our grave. A pain of two little girls that will never know their mother," said Bales.

The driver failed to stop at a four-way intersection. Jodi and her family advocates, putting the phone down by starting the "One More Day Foundation;" keeping eyes on the road and hands on the wheel.

“We (hope) to prevent this from happening to another family so they can spend one more day with their loved ones," said Bales.

You can turn do not disturb on every time you get in the car or set your settings, so your phone will know when you’re in motion.

Jessica Altman, Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner, takes on the initiative showing students at Dauphin County Technical School, how to go into your phones settings and block notifications.

The Governors Highway Safety Association reports, just a year ago, 90 pedestrians were hit and killed in the first 6 months of 2018.

“Anything that works. Anything that will have it so you’re not getting those alerts while you’re driving a moving vehicle," said Jessica Altman, PA Insurance Commissioner.

Prom and graduation season is right around the corner. This is one step towards arriving alive.