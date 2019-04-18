× Memorial service scheduled for Staff Sgt. Benjamin S. Hines

A memorial service has been set for the U.S. Marine and York County native killed last week in Afghanistan.

Staff Sgt. Benjamin S. Hines will remembered at Christian Life Assembly of God in Camp Hill at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24, according to the Gilbert L. Dailey Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23 at Christian Life Assembly.

Hines, a 2006 Dallastown High School graduate, was one of three Marines killed by an improvised explosive device targeting a military convoy near one of America’s largest facilities in Afghanistan.

Staff Sgt. Christopher K.A. Slutman, of Newark, Delaware, and Cpl. Robert A. Hendriks, 25, of Locust Valley, New York, also died in the attack.