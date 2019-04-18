× Mike Myers to star in Netflix comedy with ‘SNL’-sounding twist

Mike Myers is coming back to television in a comedy for Netflix that will have the comedian once again doing what he does best: creating characters.

In the half-hour limited comedy series, Netflix says the “SNL” alum will play multiple roles and also act as an executive producer.

“I love creating characters, and Netflix has given me a fantastic playground to play in,” Myers said in a statement.

The six-episode first season does not yet have a premiere or production start date.

Myers will executive produce alongside John Lyons and Jason Weinberg.

Myers returned to television in 2017 as the host of ABC’s “The Gong Show,” but did so while playing a character named Tommy Maitland. During the duration of the first season, neither the network or producer would confirm Myers’ involvement.

While on “SNL” Myers became best known for playing characters like Wayne Campbell (later the inspiration for the “Wayne’s World” films), Linda Richman and Dieter.

After his time on the sketch show, Myers created one of his most famous characters, British spy Austin Powers, who Myers played in three films.