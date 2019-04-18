Reported altercation with possible gun prompted police presence at Galleria Mall

YORK COUNTY, Pa. –A reported physical altercation with the possibility of a gun prompted a police presence Thursday afternoon at the Galleria Mall.

Police were called to the mall just before 4 p.m.

Police say individuals fled the area upon their arrival and no evidence of a firearm was found.

Witnesses reported that no shots were fired and no gun was observed, police add.

Anyone with information in regards to the altercation should contact Springettsbury Township Police at 717-757-3525.

