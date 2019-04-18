Spring and Summer Concerts Preview at Hershey
DERRY TOWNSHIP,Pa– This morning FOX43’s Chris Garrett previewed some of the great shows and concerts coming to the Hershey area Spring/Summer 2019!
6AM: Giant Center will host everything from family friendly entertainment and comedians to
huge names in country over the next few months.
7AM: For more than 75 years, the Hershey Theatre has attracted huge acts and Broadway
shows.
8AM & 9AM:
There is nothing like a concert outside in the summer at Hersheypark Stadium.
Last year, we installed a new state of the art 2 million dollar stage and we’ve got
an incredible line up.