Spring Garden Township Police, York College to hold free women's self-defense classes this summer

YORK COUNTY — Spring Garden Township Police and the York College Department of Public Safety will hold a series of free Rape Aggression Defense classes for women this summer.

The training is 12 hours of classroom and hands-on instruction broken into four three-hour sessions.

The classes are scheduled for:

Monday, July 22

Tuesday, July 23

Wednesday, July 31

Thursday, August 1

All classes run from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at York College’s Grumbacher Sports and Fitness Center. Anyone interested in attending should contact Officer Alisha Graybill at (717) 843-0851 or email her at agraybill@sgtpd.org.