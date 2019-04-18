× State Police: Missing Lancaster County man has been located

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Update: Peter Green has been located.

Previous: State Police are looking for a missing man.

Peter Green, 82, was last seen at 3 p.m. Thursday on Reading Road in Brecknock Township.

Green is 5’10”, weighs 180 pounds, and has gray hair, brown eyes and glasses, according to State Police.

State Police say he is driving a red 2014 Chrysler Town & Country with PA license plate: JZD3868.

Anyone that sees Green should call 911.