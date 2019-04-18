Warmer temperatures continue, severe thunderstorms possible Friday

ANOTHER WARM ONE: A warm front continues to move north over the area throughout the afternoon. This will allow temperatures to rise into the 70s well into the evening. Winds increase overnight, gusting to 25-30MPH at times out of the south. This will bring additional energy for Friday thunderstorms. A mild Friday morning in the 50s leads to Friday afternoon temperatures in the low-70s once again.

THUNDERSTORMS FRIDAY: Showers and thunderstorms begin with an early wave in the mid-afternoon. The main show will hold off until the late afternoon and throughout the evening. There is a chance of severe weather. Currently, on a scale of 1-to-5, we’re only at a 1. However, this has the potential to change into a slightly higher category with more data coming in closer to time.

Heavy rainfall at times is likely, along with lightning and gusty winds over 40MPH. Small hail will also be possible. There is a very low tornado threat, especially with the earlier thunderstorms. Flash flooding is the primary concern across all of Central Pennsylvania. If storms become severe, wind gusts closer to 60MPH will be possible. The front slows over the area throughout the evening, allowing showers and thunderstorms to continue into the overnight time frame before calming down into Saturday morning.

THE REST OF EASTER WEEKEND: Off/on showers will be the norm for Easter Weekend. Temperatures Saturday rise near 70. Sunday is cooler in the low-60s. The weekend is by no means a washout. Don’t change any plans just yet. However, be ready to bring your plans inside or at least take an umbrella throughout the weekend. We warm back into the mid-70s to start next week.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather Team all week long!

-Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann