Warmer temperatures continue, severe thunderstorms possible Friday

Posted 11:49 AM, April 18, 2019, by

A threat of severe weather moves in Friday.

ANOTHER WARM ONE: A warm front continues to move north over the area throughout the afternoon. This will allow temperatures to rise into the 70s well into the evening. Winds increase overnight, gusting to 25-30MPH at times out of the south. This will bring additional energy for Friday thunderstorms. A mild Friday morning in the 50s leads to Friday afternoon temperatures in the low-70s once again.

Thunderstorm chances start in the mid-afternoon and persist for the evening and overnight period.

Flash flooding is our main concern Friday, along with damaging winds and a low tornado threat.

THUNDERSTORMS FRIDAY: Showers and thunderstorms begin with an early wave in the mid-afternoon. The main show will hold off until the late afternoon and throughout the evening. There is a chance of severe weather. Currently, on a scale of 1-to-5, we’re only at a 1. However, this has the potential to change into a slightly higher category with more data coming in closer to time.

Flash flooding is a concern Friday.

Heavy rainfall at times is likely, along with lightning and gusty winds over 40MPH. Small hail will also be possible. There is a very low tornado threat, especially with the earlier thunderstorms. Flash flooding is the primary concern across all of Central Pennsylvania. If storms become severe, wind gusts closer to 60MPH will be possible. The front slows over the area throughout the evening, allowing showers and thunderstorms to continue into the overnight time frame before calming down into Saturday morning.

Off-and-on showers continue into Easter Weekend.

THE REST OF EASTER WEEKEND: Off/on showers will be the norm for Easter Weekend. Temperatures Saturday rise near 70. Sunday is cooler in the low-60s. The weekend is by no means a washout. Don’t change any plans just yet. However, be ready to bring your plans inside or at least take an umbrella throughout the weekend. We warm back into the mid-70s to start next week.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather Team all week long!

-Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.