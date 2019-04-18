× Weis Markets recalls Banana Puddin’ ice cream due to undeclared egg allergen

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Weis Markets said Thursday it has issued a recall for its Weis Quality Banana Puddin’ ice cream (48oz) since the product’s ingredient label fails to list an egg allergen due to a supplier error.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products. There have been no reports of illness from customer’s consuming this product to date.

This product has been removed from sale. It was sold in 200 Weis Markets’ stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Delaware and West Virginia. The ice cream is packaged in a scround container with a UPC of 041497-01305. All lot codes are affected.

Customers who have purchased this product may return it for a full refund.

Customers requiring additional information may contact Weis Customer Service at 1-866-999-9347 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Source: U.S. Food and Drug Administration