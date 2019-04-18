× Woman arrested after depositing fraudulent checks, costing bank nearly $1800

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police have arrested a woman who deposited counterfeit checks worth nearly $1800.

Mariah Davis, 22, is facing forgery charges for the incident.

In May 2017, two remote deposit captured checks were placed into the Members First FCU account of Davis.

It was found that both of these checks were counterfeit, and drawn on the Wells Fargo Bank account of Premier Community Resource LLC, made payable to Davis.

Due to the fraudulent activity of Davis, Members First FCU incurred a loss of $1797.57, according to police.

On April 17, 2019, Davis was arrested.