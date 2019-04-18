× York man indicted for exploitation of minors

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A York man was indicted by a federal grand jury for exploitation of minors.

Steven Iseman, 45, was indicted on April 17.

According to U.S. Attorney David Freed, the indictment alleges that between 2015 and September 2018 in York County, Iseman used a minor to produce child pornography, received and distributed child pornography, and possessed child pornography involving minors under the age of 12.

The three-count indictment also includes a notice of the Government’s intent to forfeit all images of child pornography and the electronic devices associated with those images.